Happy birthday for March 4: Make amends, improve your surroundings and pay attention to the ones you love. Channel your energy into revitalization, and put together a to-do list that will encourage a better life. Your numbers are 8, 11, 23, 26, 30, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will lead to trouble. Think before you say something you might regret. Sometimes it’s best to take a back seat and observe. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A strategic approach to whatever you wish to conquer will help you succeed. Consider what you are willing to share, and that will determine what you get back. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your peers are likely to be friendly but not trustworthy. Take the time to make an effort to gather information directly from the source in order to avoid a costly mistake. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rest will help you see situations differently. You’ll understand what’s required of you once you’ve had a chance to consider all sides of a job. A positive change is within reach. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a snap decision that is physically or professionally compromising. A change in your financial situation is apparent if you take an unnecessary risk. Pay off something or collect debts. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will have plenty of choices. Don’t use your energy helping others get ahead when you should be helping yourself. Make an attitude adjustment that puts your interests first and foremost. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let anyone put words in your mouth. Keeping the peace doesn’t mean you should give in or let someone take advantage of you. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t waste time pondering what to do next or wondering if you should commit to something or someone. Step up, and let your instincts take over. Follow your heart, and do what feels right. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a pragmatic approach when dealing with someone who has a tendency to overreact or exaggerate. Protect your reputation, assets and personal data. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Making home improvements, traveling and nurturing meaningful relationships will bring the highest rewards and personal happiness. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sort out what you want to do next. Thinking things through, planning and preparing will be necessary if you don’t want to end up heading in the wrong direction. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your situation, and make any adjustments necessary. Balancing home, work and play is essential if you want to achieve a healthy mindset. Romance will enhance your personal life. HHHHH
