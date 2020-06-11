Happy birthday for June 12: Take a good look around you before you carry out your plans. Not everyone will be on your side. Your numbers are 2, 14, 23, 27, 30, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Revealing too much will work against you. Work quietly behind the scenes. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s time to put your ideas and plans to work for you. Speak up, take action and follow through. Refuse to let what others do confuse or influence you. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions under control. If you give in to someone’s persuasive tactics, you will end up wasting time. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace change. If you wait for someone to make the first move, you may miss out on something terrific. Follow your heart and intuition. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time living up to your expectations and less time worrying about what others are doing. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution. Don’t take action until you understand the situation and the consequence that a mistake will propagate. It’s best to take your time and do things right. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you see yourself may not be how others see you. Take a peek at the way you look and how you present yourself. An update will boost your morale. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take on a new challenge. Expanding your knowledge and interests will give you a chance to try something new and exciting. Figure out how best to invest in what you want to pursue. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t waste time on someone who is giving you the runaround. If something doesn’t seem right, distance yourself. Say no to temptation and yes to someone who brings out the best in you. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past can teach you many lessons that will help you prevent making a mistake. When dealing with relationships, you are wise to remember how you’ve been treated before you bend over backward trying to please someone. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements can be made. Physical fitness, a healthy lifestyle and more time with someone you love will ease stress and make you feel good about life. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Problems will arise if you let someone play with your emotions. Know when to say no. Your intuition won’t let you down. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t. HHH
