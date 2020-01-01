Happy birthday for Jan. 2: Take whatever others say or do in stride this year. If you let outside influences occupy your time, you will fall short of reaching your goals. Your numbers are 2, 8, 21, 26, 34, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect situations to get blown out of proportion. You are best not to make a fuss or act on assumptions. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change you want to make will be more natural if you accept help from someone who understands how important it is to you. Don’t jeopardize your health or take an unnecessary physical risk. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to your game plan and refuse to let anyone interfere or meddle in your business. Be cautious when sharing personal information, passwords or sensitive secrets someone asked you to keep. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s up to you to make a change. Don’t pussyfoot around an issue that needs an adjustment. Put more energy into getting what you want. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set up a meeting or business trip that will help you excel. Don’t leave your destiny in someone else’s hands. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information, get involved in what’s going on in your community and be careful how you handle money, contracts and legal matters. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change may be daunting, but once you get involved and pitch in and help, you will see that the result can be favorable for you as well as everyone involved. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a much-needed break. Relaxing with someone who puts you at ease will revitalize you and prepare you for the jobs that lie ahead. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments at home that will help you expand an interest you have. Looking for a way to lower your overhead or to bring in a higher income will also encourage you to set a budget that reflects living a responsible lifestyle. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk is cheap. Don’t let emotional matters stand between you and what you hope to accomplish this year. Take control and make a giant leap in a direction you find most suitable. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revisit ideas that still interest you. Consider how you can turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture. A home-based business, if handled properly, can bring the little extras you desire. Discuss plans with someone you love. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep emotions in check when dealing with people you do business with or rely on for support. A change to the way you do your job or to the people you work alongside will encourage innovative ideas that will pay off. HHH
