Happy birthday for May 21: Spice things up, and do things differently. Take time to explore something unfamiliar. Your numbers are 9, 12, 21, 28, 32, 36, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Charm, persistence and knowledge will make it difficult for others to deny you what you want. Don’t exaggerate or oversell what you have to offer. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Channel your energy into something constructive. Consider what you want to accomplish, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dealing with others will not be easy. Listen, question motives and consider what’s fair before you agree to something that may jeopardize your future. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Forward motion will be better for you than living in the past. Don’t fear the unknown. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can improve your financial situation if you are disciplined and choose to follow your path. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set goals as well as boundaries. If you spread yourself too thin, you will miss your mark. Decline a joint venture. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore your options, gather information or take a correspondence course. Do whatever it takes to prepare for your next venture. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to make change happen. Consider what it is you want, and work diligently to put everything in place to ensure your success. Altering your lifestyle should bring you peace of mind. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move things around at home to suit your changing lifestyle. Distance yourself from individuals who are indulgent or untrustworthy. Nurture meaningful relationships. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When uncertain, sit tight. Spend more time making positive changes at home that will bring you comfort and ease your stress. Set high standards when it comes to relationships, health and lifestyle. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your options, and you’ll figure out the best way to proceed. Refuse to let opposition and meddlers stand between you and what you want. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to the way you live, your financial situation or your relationship with someone you’ve known for a long time will leave you questioning the decisions you’ve made in the past. HHHH
