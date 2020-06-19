Happy birthday for June 20: Make personal goals priorities this year. Take a critical look at who you are, what you’ve accomplished and where you see yourself heading. Your numbers are 5, 13, 18, 27, 30, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something that makes you feel good about your prospects. Make plans with someone you love, and share intentions. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let anyone talk you into something that isn’t tried and true. Get the facts, consider the ramifications and consider what’s right and best for you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the time to collect accurate information before you make a decision you’ll have to live with for a long time. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on a task that will help you make room for a new project. You need a change more than you realize. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a difference. How you use your skills and what you do to create a friendly environment will change the way others perceive you. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your options, and follow the path that will make the best use of your attributes. Jumping into a situation that requires constant change may not be ideal. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set goals geared toward a positive lifestyle change. Tidy up loose ends, and take more time to make physical and emotional improvements. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time working on a creative endeavor. Explore the possibilities, and consider how best to proceed. Take better care of your finances and health. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face emotional turmoil if you let someone play with your feelings. Be precise about the way you feel and what you expect. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Changes will be beneficial. Clear space to house a pursuit that interests you, and it will turn out to be just what you need to lift your spirits. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take an interest in family members and what they are doing. Contributing to something that will bring you closer together is favored. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t neglect your duties or responsibilities. Take care of business before you move on to personal pastimes. How you handle situations will determine how much outside help you generate. HH
