Happy birthday for Aug. 29: Make decisions that will improve your relationships and bring you peace of mind. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 29, 38, 43, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what’s doable, and stop worrying about the things you cannot change or redo. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your sights high, and reach for the stars. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Easy does it. Don’t let someone influence you who is looking out for his or her interests. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control the outcome of a situation you face. Personal improvements are possible, but stay within your budget. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, do something creative and take better care of your money and health. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at your options, consider what you’ll have to do to get to your destination and start moving in that direction. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you want something, check out what you already have and how best to adapt it to fulfill your current needs. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the plunge. You’ve got enough knowledge and skill to excel. Choose your future. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen and observe. Develop your ideas and plans before you share too much information with others. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Buy, sell, invest. It’s how you play the game of life that will determine the outcome. It’s time to make things happen. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know what you want before you sit down with someone who can influence the outcome. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Invest in yourself, your ability and what you want to see happen. HHH
