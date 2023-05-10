DEAR ABBY: I recently was told that my late father-in-law was a serial child abuser who molested his daughter and at least two of his grandchildren. My husband loved and deeply respected his parents. Should I tell my husband this information? Should I ask my grown son if he was also molested as his cousins were? I don’t want to “rock the boat,” but I want to do what is best for my son, and I’m not used to keeping things from my husband. – WISH I DIDN’T KNOW

Tags

Recommended for you