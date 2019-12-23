Happy birthday for Dec. 24: Keep your life simple, moderate and geared toward making subtle and positive changes this year. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get what you want to be done in a timely fashion. Your numbers are 8, 14, 20, 24, 35, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your best foot forward. Let others pull out the best in you, not the worst. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be admired for your patience and tolerance. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The company you keep and the close bond you form with someone you don’t get to see often will help you make a decision that can influence the changes you want to make. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A physical gesture you make will be well-received. Romance is on the rise, and spending time with someone you want to get to know better will lift your spirits. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t complain about a change of plans. In the end, it will turn out to be in your favor. The suggestions you make and the help you offer will result in a close bond with someone you find remarkable. Take action. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sharing can lead to an unexpected change in your life. Think twice, choose your words carefully and consider the consequence of your response. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s what you do to help that will make a difference. Share information about family traditions, and encourage others to do the same. An offer someone makes will give you something to think about. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You don’t have to overspend to have fun or impress someone. It’s the little gestures that will encourage a better relationship and open discussions about plans. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Time out with friends or relatives will spur new ideas and plans for you to launch next year. Change is prevalent; moving forward and embracing what life has to offer will make the adjustments easier to process. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will surface when faced with someone who doesn’t share your opinion. Let bygones be bygones in order to avoid any sort of unnecessary altercation. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Time spent with loved ones will bring about positive change. Observation will confirm a suspicion you have harbored. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time taking care of your needs. A change someone makes will influence your lifestyle. Use your intelligence, and you’ll come up with a backup plan. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you have been hiding the truth or haven’t been upfront with someone regarding the way you feel. HH
