Happy birthday for Jan. 9: Put on your thinking cap, and start moving in a direction that brings you joy. Consider your priorities and how best to accomplish what’s likely to make you feel content, satisfied and accomplished. Your numbers are 7, 11, 18, 24, 26, 33, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is much to consider if you don’t want to make an enemy or cause a ruckus. You are best to put your energy into physical improvements and romantic gestures. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what’s in your best interest. Whether it has to do with health, money or legal concerns, make decisions that suit you, not someone else. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Step up and display your skills, knowledge and experience. Positive change will be a direct result of what you do to convince others to support your actions and your goals. Romance is on the rise. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Accept the changes going on around you, and it will be much easier to make the most out of whatever situation you face. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sign up for something that interests you. Participating in events that will introduce you to people who share your concerns will spark your enthusiasm and encourage you to do more. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can bring about change if you gather information and use it strategically to present your plans and to garner support. Don’t hesitate to set up a conference call or to use friendly persuasion to get others to pitch in and help. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your head down, and keep working hard until you reach your goal. Don’t let what others do or say stand between you and your objective. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Variety is the spice of life, and a little nudge in a different direction will motivate you to consider how best to use your time. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t overlook your financial affairs. Know where every penny is going. Setting up a budget that will help you stick to a lifestyle you can afford will be the first step in reducing stress and taking control of your life. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your imagination, stir up interest in your ideas and present what you want to happen. Think big, show enthusiasm and focus on making the adjustments necessary to reach your goal. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the changes made by others ruin your train of thought. Focus inward; doing what makes the most sense will encourage you to take the best care of your health and well-being. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at how your decisions will affect others and what you can do to ensure that in whatever transactions you make, no one close to you is left out. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.