Happy birthday for Nov. 3: Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 27, 33, 38, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to a meaningful relationship. HHHH

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get together with someone who can offer information about your family history. HH

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go over your upcoming agenda. Get a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. HHHHH

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Monitor whatever situation you face carefully, and make decisions based on intelligence and what’s fair. HHH

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvement is featured. Updating your look, planning something special or making new friends will all bring positive results. HHH

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for something that excites you. HHHHH

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive attitude will help you ward off anyone adverse or demanding. HH

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A celebration will bring you closer to someone you love. HH

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to a pitch, but don’t take part in a scheme that has little substance. HHHH

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a level head when faced with controversy. HHH

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stability will be necessary when faced with financial, medical or legal decisions. HHH

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial gain is heading in your direction. HHH

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.