Happy birthday for Nov. 3: Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 27, 33, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to a meaningful relationship. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get together with someone who can offer information about your family history. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go over your upcoming agenda. Get a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Monitor whatever situation you face carefully, and make decisions based on intelligence and what’s fair. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvement is featured. Updating your look, planning something special or making new friends will all bring positive results. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for something that excites you. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive attitude will help you ward off anyone adverse or demanding. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A celebration will bring you closer to someone you love. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to a pitch, but don’t take part in a scheme that has little substance. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a level head when faced with controversy. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stability will be necessary when faced with financial, medical or legal decisions. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial gain is heading in your direction. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.