Happy birthday for Nov. 10: Weigh the pros and cons. Stay focused on what you can do, and work toward the destination of choice. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 24, 34, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up, show up and do your thing. How you participate in life can make a difference. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Question everything; that’s how you learn. Knowledge is power, so don’t limit what you can do because you don’t know enough. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make things happen, and feel good about what you accomplish. Get moving, and you will achieve what you set out to do. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Expose your feelings. Share your dreams. Make a difference to someone confused or uncertain about his or her future. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change for the right reason. If you let your emotions interfere with what’s right, you will end up making a mistake. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in something that will bring about positive change. Visit a place that you’ve never been or one that will offer knowledge. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward, and you’ll discover something you want to change. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust in your beliefs, and you will journey in a direction that will offer challenges that will change your life. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Socialize, explore your options and meet new people. You’ll be motivated to get back to the things you enjoy doing most. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share secrets, emotions or anything that may be used against you. Do your best to avoid an argument with a friend or relative. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvement and romance are featured. Make a positive change to your position, status or to the way you present yourself to the world. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity will not be as it appears. Someone will offer false information and insincere gestures of friendliness to take advantage of you. A hasty decision will lead to regret. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.