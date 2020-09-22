Happy birthday for Sept. 23: Deal with unfinished business, and take advantage of opportunities heading your way. It’s up to you to put an end to the perpetual uncertainty that has been tampering with your ability to get things done. Your numbers are 4, 19, 22, 26, 31, 35, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your intentions with someone you love. Being around someone who brings out the best in you will make a difference in how your life unfolds. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put a strategy in place before you make a change. It’s essential to have a plan and a backup to ensure you maintain stability in your life. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs. The best way to get your way is with charm, incentives and kind words. Avoid people who are secretive. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind, regardless of what’s going on around you. Use your imagination and creativity to get ahead professionally. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay in touch with people you enjoy working alongside, and you’ll find new ways to collaborate. An idea you have will lead to a service you can offer from home. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are overdue for a change. If things aren’t going the way you planned, look around you and make adjustments to ease stress. Handle sensitive situations with kid gloves. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Putting up with disruptions and demands will stand between you and reaching your goal. Focus on what you want and the best way to deal with obstacles. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do a good job. Call on your resources to ensure you have paid close attention to details. You’ll be judged by what you do, not by what you say. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Physical activity will be a healthy way to blow off steam. A passionate approach to life, love and pursuits will lead to success. Don’t rely on others; take control. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being secretive will make someone close to you suspicious. Be open regarding your whereabouts as well as your feelings. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, regardless of what others do. If you push yourself out of your comfort zone, you will be inclined to make poor decisions. Keep your money and belongings in a safe place. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be helpful without jeopardizing your reputation, finances or status. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on the brunt of the responsibility or work. If you give the wrong impression, it will be difficult to change what someone thinks of you. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.