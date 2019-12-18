Happy birthday for Dec. 19: Everything has a place. It’s time to put things away – to compartmentalize emotionally, mentally and physically. Prepare, and when the time comes, you’ll be ready to participate. Your numbers are 4, 15, 22, 27, 29, 36, 47, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Too much of anything will lead to overreacting. Use intelligence to sort through concerning situations. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change may be right for you, but if it doesn’t work for everyone else, you’ll be faced with opposition. Surround yourself with supportive people. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can have fun without being extravagant. If you shop, look for bargains and choose items that you can afford. Romance is featured. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Situations will get blown out of proportion. Family dynamics will leave you in a delicate position. If you overreact, you’ll have regrets. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger set in because time is running out. Do your best to prepare, but don’t try to do the impossible. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something beautiful for others. Sharing will make you feel good about who you are and what you have. Refuse to let someone rain on your parade because he or she isn’t as generous or kind as you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make travel plans to visit someone who stimulates your mind and encourages you to go after your goals. Learn by watching what others do and how they react. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take charge and get things done. Be creative, come up with solutions and be the one to save the day. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Touch base with someone you may not get to see before the festive break. Sharing a little cheer will lift your spirits and encourage you to make some resolutions to put into practice sooner rather than later. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Silence is golden. When in doubt, you are best to say little, listen carefully and focus on making adjustments. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A quick change made when under stress or anger will not help you get ahead. Relax, stay calm and think matters through. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sign up at your local soup kitchen or volunteer to help a committee that you feel addresses your concerns. What you offer will lead to new friendships. HHH
