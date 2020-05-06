Happy birthday for May 7: Well-developed relationships and work ethics will lead to welcome prospects. Do whatever it takes to position yourself for the future. Your numbers are 3, 10, 17, 24, 32, 46, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work toward a goal. Negotiate, close a deal and alter the way you do things at home and at work. A change of plans shouldn’t throw you off course. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think for yourself. As soon as you let someone make decisions for you, it will lead to disappointment. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what everyone else says before you respond. A proposition may lack excitement, but it can still be right for you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take over and do your thing. You have plenty to offer and should not wait for someone else to step into a position you want. A change to the way you handle others and the help you provide will assist you in getting ahead. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Breathe deeply. Don’t let drama set in and make you look bad. Spend more time worrying about yourself and the way you feel and look. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep everything in perspective when dealing with affairs of the heart. Honesty, integrity and loyalty should be top priorities when dealing with others. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Firm up and get moving. If you waffle, you will end up missing out. Trust in your ability to follow through and make things happen. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get back to basics. Reconnect with someone from your past. Expand your interests, knowledge and plans to include things you’ve always wanted to try. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest; if you send mixed signals, you will end up having to backtrack. Offer what’s yours to give. Present who you are, what you have and what you are looking for with unfiltered truthfulness. Play fair. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up situations, and proceed with caution. Gather information, and study your position before you make a move. Preparation and organization will make a difference. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t put up with being treated poorly. Know when to say no. Do your own thing, and control your happiness. Standing up for what you want will help you gain respect. Romance is in the stars. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money matters. Don’t squander or invest in something that won’t benefit you directly. Expand your skills, be diverse and focus on exploring lucrative avenues that will have long-term paybacks. HHHHH
