Happy birthday for Sept. 7: A change will lead to better days ahead. Your numbers are 7, 12, 23, 29, 30, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider the motive behind advice someone offers, regardless of how desperate you are for answers. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Mull over what’s happened this week. A romantic encounter is encouraged. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Slow down and smell the roses; don’t believe everything you hear. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Making home improvements, hosting a gathering or spending time with someone you love will be gratifying. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be tempted to take on too much or overspend on something you don’t need. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider making a change that will help you get back to what you enjoy doing most. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what you need to get done at home. Take care of personal responsibilities before someone complains. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a difference in your community or to the way your government handles situations that will affect your life. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can think big, but when it comes to following through, you are better served by sizing down and living within your means. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a promise to someone you love, and it will improve your relationship. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How people perceive you will be dependent on your ability to live up to your promises. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put time aside to spend with someone you love. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
