Happy birthday for June 2: Dig deep, question your motives and consider what will make you happy. You may long for a change, but preparation is required before you head in a different direction. Your numbers are 5, 13, 26, 29, 34, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, and use the information you gather to assess your current situation and to revise the way you move forward. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Something you read will change the way you think and do things. Verify information someone uses to tempt you to get involved in something iffy. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your health and physical well-being. A fitness routine will ensure that you are strengthening yourself in preparation for what’s to come. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try to stay positive. Emotional spending won’t solve anything. Work with what you’ve got, and you’ll find a way to minimalize your lifestyle rather than add to the clutter. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Search for a new image that suits your changing personality. Set a course that leads to a brighter future. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use intelligence, experience and facts to help you overcome any adversity you face. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and head in that direction. Look for a way to turn your talents and desires into something lucrative. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Question your motives, lifestyle and direction. Evaluate what you have accomplished and what you want to pursue. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gather information, but before you pass it along, verify facts. A partnership will require an adjustment if it’s going to work. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity looks better than anticipated. Make any changes necessary to ensure that you can take advantage of whatever comes your way. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple and affordable, and head in a direction that brings you peace of mind and a better relationship with the ones you love. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, observe and consider the best route to take to avoid a negative encounter. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.