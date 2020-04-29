Happy birthday for April 30: Make each move strategic. You won’t have much wiggle room this year. Your numbers are 5, 18, 21, 24, 33, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gather information, and figure out the best way to pursue something new. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to consider what’s best for you before jumping into something unfamiliar. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or push you in a direction you don’t want to go. Put more emphasis on your physical well-being, diet, exercise and a healthy attitude. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel you have to make a change to please someone else. Consider what you want and what you can afford. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be influenced by others. A reserved attitude and a wait-and-see approach are better options. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work diligently toward a goal. Keep your plans simple, be precise and don’t go over budget. An emotional setback should not interfere with projects. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your persuasive charm will end up getting you in trouble if what you promise cannot be fulfilled. Rethink your strategy, and work on personal growth. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, look at every angle and don’t make a move until you are sure you are doing the right thing. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak your mind, and you’ll find out who your allies are. Emotional spending will not bring you happiness. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your business or take on extra work that will bring in extra cash. Make home improvements, but don’t count on getting help or pleasing everyone with the alterations you want to make. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be realistic. If you make an abrupt move or change, you will have regrets. Stick close to home, and focus on what you can do to improve your health, appearance and relationship with someone you love. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Confusion will set in if you trust someone who has ulterior motives. Don’t believe everything you hear, and refrain from letting your heart rule your head. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.