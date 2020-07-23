Happy birthday for July 24: Expect the unexpected, and be prepared to make decisions based on the changes taking place around you. Your numbers are 4, 10, 18, 29, 32, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Act on facts, not assumptions. You’ll tend to take things the wrong way or exaggerate what’s happening. Pay attention to personal growth and self-improvement. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to follow through. You have plenty of good ideas, but if you wait for someone to do things for you, you’ll be disappointed. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend less time worrying about what others think or do and more time honing your skills and working toward your goals. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A unique change at home or to the way you live will help you relax once the dust has settled. Don’t be afraid to shake things up. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes others undertake spook you into acting in haste. Time is on your side. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Patience will serve you well when dealing with sensitive matters. Keep your emotions out of the workplace and away from unfamiliar people. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty will leave you at odds regarding what to do next. Don’t confront a situation before you have all the facts. Remain calm and be informative, and you’ll gain respect. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay it forward. What you give, you will get back twofold. How you express your thoughts will lead to an unexpected opportunity that will change your life. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled into thinking you are something you are not. Refuse to let someone entice you with flattery or persuade you to get involved in something questionable. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get the facts before voicing your opinion. If you act in haste, you will end up in an argument. If change is something you want, go about it the right way. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fond memories will remind you of something you used to enjoy doing. Research the possibility of incorporating something similar into your routine. A physical or creative outlet will boost your morale. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don’t feel you have to please everyone all the time. Taking time out to do something you enjoy is warranted. HHH
