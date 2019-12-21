Happy birthday for Dec. 22: You are heading into a high cycle regarding an overall change. Reconsider your lifestyle and how you earn your living. Your numbers are 2, 16, 21, 25, 28, 39, 38.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make a physical change due to boredom. The result won’t please you, and you will wish you hadn’t spent the cash. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to reach out to someone you love and perhaps have neglected lately due to a hectic schedule. Make amends. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Looking and feeling your best throughout the festive season will attract attention and revive a relationship that has lost its luster. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something different. Enjoy the youngsters in your life, and make this festive season one to remember for everyone you hold dear. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid emotional situations that have the potential to explode. Use your intelligence and charm to help smooth over any differences you have with someone close to you. Avoid making unnecessary personal or physical alterations. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say less and do more. What you have to offer will surprise someone you don’t get to see very often. Don’t let a challenge you face at home weigh you down. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time taking care of yourself. Proper diet and exercise will make a difference. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time and effort into making your home perfect for any events you may be hosting or people you want to impress. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on hearsay or reveal secrets that may put someone in a vulnerable position. Seeing someone from your past will bring back memories. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let someone talk you into something that isn’t practical. Offer your love and time instead of lavish gifts. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, stand still. Don’t feel pressured to make a change or decision; you aren’t ready to assemble. Sticking close to home will be in your favor. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your facts straight, hone your promises and follow through with your personal plans. A joint venture will tempt you. If trust issues prevail, be prepared to say no. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.