Happy birthday for June 26: You’ll be in your comfort zone this year, spending more time and money at and on your residence. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 30, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully. Facts matter, and relaying information to the best of your ability will affect your reputation and the way others receive you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will lead to a change of heart. Look at situations practically, and you’ll find a way to get what you want without the risk. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do something constructive that will challenge and encourage you to take better care of your health. Restrict indulgent behavior. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an outlet that you find gratifying. Consider how best to market a service you can offer. Change your life to reflect what’s going on. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what’s best for you. Put your health and safety first. Distance yourself from anyone trying to talk you into something excessive. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sensitive issues dealt with a heart-to-heart talk will improve. Facing facts, being open to suggestions and making a few yourself will encourage a positive turn of events. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Initiate what you want to happen. Don’t let anyone bully you into doing something you don’t want to do. Make your intentions clear. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend time improving your skills, attributes and knowledge. The information and techniques you gather will give you the fuel you need. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anything that concerns you. Don’t act on an assumption; get the facts straight from the source. Make a decision based on truth. A positive financial adjustment will put your mind at ease and encourage you to start something new. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the plunge; do the things you keep talking about but never follow through on. It will open a doorway to all sorts of exciting options. Embrace change. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take more time to nurture yourself. Being at your best requires you to do things that build you up, prepare you for success and make you feel confident enough to pursue your dreams. Don’t give in to negativity. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to basics, avoid emotional situations that can lead to a stalemate and focus on personal progress. Consider what you want, and find the best way to make it happen. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.