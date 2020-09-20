Happy birthday for Sept. 21: Take pride in what you do. Focus on home, family and taking care of personal matters that can influence how and where you live. Your numbers are 2, 9, 15, 27, 35, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stabilize your money situation. Invest in something that will help you raise your earning potential. Physical fitness and educational pursuits are favored. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start, regardless of what others do or say. Get things done on time in order to avoid criticism. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions in check, facts straight and expectations doable. Make personal improvements. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose to do things differently. By taking a unique path, you will discover the talents and skills you didn’t realize you possessed. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work from home if possible. What you accomplish will far exceed your expectations and set a precedent. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your intentions a secret until you have a plan in place. Taking a unique approach to an old idea looks promising. Refuse to let a past connection interfere with your life. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find a one-of-a-kind way to present what you have to offer. A change regarding how you earn your living or handle money is favored. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for a new way to solve an old problem. A change of attitude or approach will give you the leverage you need to gain support. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. Don’t trust anyone with information that is sensitive. Take more time to assess your health and finances. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be part of the solution, not the problem. Use common sense, and offer alternatives that are in line with what’s best for everyone. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and effort into nurturing meaningful relationships. Romance is favored. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will surface if you or someone you are dealing with isn’t honest. Spend more time helping others and less time trying to manipulate situations to suit your needs. HH
