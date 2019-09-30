Happy birthday for Oct. 1: An optimistic outlook will help you deal with people who are stuck in their ways. Your numbers are 7, 15, 18, 26, 35, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You need a break and a chance to get a different perspective on whatever situation you face. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make up your mind. If you keep fluctuating back and forth, you’ll confuse the people you want to come on board. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your effective way of dealing with people and situations will attract someone who is just as convincing as you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep moving forward. As long as you are doing something constructive and working toward a goal, you’ll avoid situations that can lead you into battle. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let your emotions take over when dealing with situations that are inconsistent or unpredictable. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A conversation will prompt you to rethink the way you live and the dynamics of a relationship with someone close to you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand up, be vocal and make decisions that suit you best. Take time to live in the moment and enjoy life. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a change or a move for the right reason, not because your emotions are prompting you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A helpful offer or willingness to work alongside people who share your sentiments will lead to exciting new beginnings. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to size up whatever situation you face before you take action. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions in check and your mind on the possibilities. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep life simple, moderate and peaceful. HHHHH
