Happy birthday for Jan. 15: Reach for the stars. Don’t be afraid to show how passionate you feel about what you do professionally or personally. Make your words count, live up to your promises and show others that you mean business. Your numbers are 7, 10, 16, 24, 28, 33, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a level head. If you overreact, you’ll make matters worse. Rely on your skills and your ability to pull things together quickly. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set the standard, and follow through with your plans. You can impress someone, but don’t do so if it will affect your reputation. At some point, you’ll be forced to say no. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Opportunities coupled with your creative ideas should help you make a positive change in your life. Someone you meet through education, traveling or networking will attract your attention. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Resolving an emotional issue will be much easier if you offer an enticing incentive. Aesthetic changes to your home will cheer you up and encourage you to host a gathering. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Talks won’t amount to anything if you can’t demonstrate the result. Empty promises are likely if you trust someone who tends to say what you want to hear. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t hold back; be articulate, detailed and persistent. Someone you respect will stand by you and your decision, even if those closest to you give you a hard time. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have to play to win. Don’t count on friends and people in high positions to help you. It’s best to take the initiative and go it alone. A problem at home may leave you speechless. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Start putting your ideas out to the universe. Move fast, and you’ll stay ahead of the competition. Use your creative genius to cut corners. Make plans with someone you love. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can get by on charm and capture your audience, but don’t exaggerate, or someone will question you. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dominate whatever situation you face. If change is what you desire, start the ball rolling. Make a point to engage in talks that will encourage others to respond favorably to your plans. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have a great idea, and if properly executed, you stand to make some cash. You’ll be able to get your point heard and make a difference. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your thoughts a secret. Take time to help others by providing a service or offering your time. HHH
