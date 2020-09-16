Happy birthday for Sept. 17: Care and share will sum up the way your year unfolds. How you present what you want to do will determine how well you do. Be bold, adjust to change and be passionate about your beliefs and plans as you move forward. Your numbers are 12, 19, 24, 27, 31, 33, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your relationships with others, and consider who is heading down a similar path. It’s time to revamp the way you do things. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change may be necessary if you haven’t been getting along with someone you work alongside. Either find a way to put your differences aside or remove yourself from the situation. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do something that stimulates you mentally. Stay focused on what’s important. If you overreact, take on too much or get involved in something that isn’t going to benefit you personally, you will have regrets. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your emotions and intuition lead the way. Anger is a waste of time. Put your heart into something you want to pursue, and it will help take your mind off disruptive situations. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set rules to live by that will keep you heading down the right path. Don’t let what someone else decides influence you to take a risk. Put your energy into personal improvements, love and building a healthy home. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expand your awareness. Stabilize your relationships. Take an interest in what others do and say, and you will enlist the help of those who can help you excel. Keep things in perspective, and pursue what’s doable. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay focused on what’s important. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or your personal life. Protect your self-worth from those who put demands on you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reconnect with people you have enjoyed working alongside, and make a proposition that will help you all improve your quality of life. A change is way overdue. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put the past behind you, and start thinking about what you want. Positive changes at home will help you free up cash and encourage you to use your skills diversely. Avoid letting others interfere with your life. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what has to be done, and don’t look back. Laboring over something you cannot change will be detrimental to achieving the success and happiness you desire. Be true to yourself, and live life your way. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over your documents and investments to see where you stand. A joint venture with someone you love will bring you closer. An opportunity to excel is within reach. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for opportunities and positive change will take place. Touch base with people who share your opinions, beliefs and values. A shift in the way you earn your living and handle your money looks promising. HHH
