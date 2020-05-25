Happy birthday for May 26: Aim to stabilize situations that have been causing confusion and uncertainty in your life. How you go about your business will determine the type of people you attract. Your numbers are 10, 18, 23, 26, 32, 34, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Address a pending situation before you let your emotions take over. A practical approach to the way you do things will ease stress. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a personal change that will lift your spirits. Address a sensitive issue if it will improve a relationship you have with a friend or relative. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay in touch with friends and relatives. The information passed along will help you understand something about your personality and beliefs that you’ve questioned in the past. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and add some zip to your work. How you present what you have to offer will encourage others to up their game. HHH
LEO (July 23-August 22): Reach out to someone who has the expertise, and what you need to push forward with your plans will be granted. HHH
VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Proceed with caution. Make sure everyone is taking care of his or her responsibilities. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have trouble deciding how best to spend your time. This is not the time to let someone dictate what you should do next. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let experience be your teacher. Dig deep and question everything. Personal growth will lead to new beginnings. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to your heart and to those you know and trust. If you let an outsider meddle in your affairs, you will upset someone who brings out the best in you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone close to you. Together you will come up with a plan that will help you bring about progressive changes. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A healthy routine is a smart decision. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. HHH
PISCES (February 19-March 20): False information will throw you off guard. Ask questions, and be prepared to do your own thing if something you hear doesn’t sound right or financially sound. HHHHH
