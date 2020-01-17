Happy birthday for Jan. 18: Look at all your options, and you’ll find a path that excites you. Positive change is heading your way, and handling matters personally will ensure that you get what you want. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 28, 32, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace and finish what you start. Get together with someone who motivates and inspires you. Joining forces with someone who shares your beliefs and goals will encourage positive change. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on research, personal goals and expanding your interests, friendships or lifestyle. Do more and say less, and you’ll avoid getting tangled up in someone’s drama. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An attraction you have to someone may be misleading. Consider the motives behind the actions. Ask questions, consider what you have in common and don’t make a decision or move prematurely. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step into the spotlight and share your thoughts. Your popularity will grow if you are genuine and share unusual beliefs and alternative lifestyles. A joint venture looks promising and prosperous. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel like spending money, but before you do, consider if you need to clutter your life with more stuff. Look for a unique way to make your money work for you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Interact with people who share your concerns, interests or lifestyle. What you discover will help you grow personally and encourage you to make better use of your time and money. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone in your life is likely to cause you grief or worry. Offer advice, services or time, but refrain from paying for someone’s mistakes. Intelligence is your weapon; use it to counter being used yourself. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give your word and follow through. You can make a difference to someone you care about if you are willing to share your intentions and feelings. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your money tucked away in a safe place. Don’t feel you have to donate when you cannot afford to do so. Concentrate on what you want to achieve. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Traveling, communicating and spending time with people who have more experience will help you grow and prosper. A change of attitude will help you attract people who are just as thirsty as you are to get ahead. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit back, think matters through and avoid getting dragged into someone’s plans. Use your intelligence, and concentrate on home, family and making improvements to the way you live. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go over details, do some research and ask questions before you decide to make a decision or life-altering move. Offer peace, love and romance. HHHHH
