Happy birthday for June 9: Look at the possibilities, map out a plan and refuse to let outside influences cause uncertainty or confusion. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 33, 41, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make positive changes to the way you handle money, how you present yourself to others and the way you deal with people. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be under pressure to make changes that you may not want to make. A reserved response will be in your best interest. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Step up and do your part. Look at a situation logistically, and you’ll find a way to work within the confines of whatever you face. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Place more emphasis on getting things done and obtaining the knowledge and experience required. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what you need to do, but don’t make unnecessary changes to your plans or your expenditures. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay more attention to what others do. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take hold of whatever situation you face, and make it work for you. Discipline, initiative and being ready to take action physically will ensure that you don’t waste time. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Say less and do more. If you give in to emotions or bend to someone’s manipulative ways, you will not accomplish what you set out to do. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do things your way, and avoid outside interference. Pay more attention to fitness, health and the way you present yourself to others. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk about the changes you want to make at home. A fresh start that encourages better health. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what suits you best. If you follow someone, you will feel you missed out on something. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you must, but don’t agree to something that may jeopardize your health or relationship with someone you love. HHH
