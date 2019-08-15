Happy birthday for Aug. 16: Opportunities are heading your way, but if you aren’t prepared, you may miss a chance to advance. Your numbers are 6, 13, 23, 28, 32, 45, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let anyone hold you back. Look at the choices you have, and base your decisions on what will make you happy. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may think you need a change, but before you move forward, consider the cost involved and the consequence should the decisions you make not turn out to be sound. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick close to home and to people you can trust. Protect your home, your possessions and an essential relationship. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Check with people who know your history if you’re in doubt about the information that can influence a decision regarding your health, skills or documentation. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements should be geared toward better health and greater financial security. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An investment that will improve your surroundings or living quarters will lift your spirits. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An offer may not live up to the hype it’s been given. Concentrate more on gains, challenges and self-improvement. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to what makes you feel comfortable. Don’t feel you have to make a snap decision if you aren’t ready. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s OK to have some fun, but don’t go overboard. Romance is highlighted. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t feel you have to align yourself with an unpredictable person or situation. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Personal gains are within reach. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into something constructive. Protect against financial, emotional or personal loss. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.