Happy birthday for Sept. 1: Look for the good in everyone and everything. Your numbers are 7, 15, 26, 28, 33, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have plenty to gain as long as you are well-informed and you are ready to make a move that will encourage personal growth. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you need a change, get involved in something that will provide you with mental and physical stimulation. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what and who you know. If someone prompts you to overspend or overdo it physically, take a pass. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to someone you trust, and consider making a change or taking part in something conducive to meeting new people and trying something you’ve never done. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to say yes to something because someone else does. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on activities and pastimes that will enhance your life, not something that promotes indulgence and debt. Romance is encouraged. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your priorities straight and your mind on what you need to accomplish. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break; surround yourself with people you find mentally and physically stimulating. Romance is featured. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful who you share personal information with, and don’t fall for an offer that sounds too good to be true. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on making positive changes at home and living up to your promises. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a change because someone else does. Do what suits you best, and don’t hesitate to invest in yourself. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Set boundaries when it comes to indulgence, spending and getting along with others. HHH
