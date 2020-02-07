Happy birthday for Feb. 8: Source out exactly what you need to know and do before you take on something that can eat up valuable time. Your numbers are 5, 17, 20, 26, 32, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are in a good position. Make the move that will take you to your destination of choice. You are competitive and can make the most of whatever situation you face. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to what you know and do best. If you take a chance, it will backfire. Choose your words wisely to avoid offending someone. Take care of unfinished business, and avoid criticism. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Honesty will spare you a lot of trouble. When in doubt, ask direct questions. Conversations should reflect what you want. If you aren’t upfront, you can expect to be disappointed. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid lending or borrowing. Spend what you can afford. Money matters will put a strain on a relationship. Refuse to let something from your past hold you back. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your carefree attitude will attract attention. Romance should be a priority. spending time with someone you love will bring your relationship to a higher level. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider making a change if it will help you avoid exhaustion or taking on more than you can handle mentally, emotionally or financially. Slow down and live in the moment. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Check out all possibilities. Consider joining forces with people who share your concerns or aspirations. New friendships will be reliable and lasting. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your personal information a secret. Bide your time, work on projects you enjoy and ignore anyone who is demanding or asks for too much. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The power is in your enthusiasm and ability to fire up and persuade even the most uninterested person you encounter. Put your talents to good use by doing something that will improve your community. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be prepared for the unexpected. Take control to ensure matters unfold on time and to your liking. Keep your emotions hidden. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your plans with someone you love. A romantic adventure will bring you closer to the one you love and encourage a positive lifestyle change. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your options before making a decision. Helping others is generous, but put your priorities in order first. HHH
