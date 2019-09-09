Happy birthday for Sept. 10: A change to your surroundings will motivate you to reach your goals. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 27, 32, 35, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An open-minded attitude when dealing with financial, medical or legal matters will help you sort through problematic situations. Don’t make a change without good reason. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for the best way to move forward. If you make a decision based on what someone else does or says, you will end up having second thoughts. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what works best for you. You’ll meet with opposition, but if you follow the path that makes sense in your life, you’ll have no regrets. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a change before someone else does. Control whatever situation you face, and you’ll find the best way to make the most of what’s happening. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at every possible angle before you make a decision that will influence a meaningful relationship, your reputation or your position. An emotional incident will lead to trust issues. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get into a squabble with someone you live or work alongside. Keep the peace; take care of business and responsibilities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Slow down; mull over what’s happened and what hasn’t. Consider the outcome before you initiate a change. Know your limitations and your boundaries. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will question your motives if you let emotions flare up. Choose to be practical, and you’ll avoid regret and potential loss. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone who offers an exaggerated overview of a proposal that captures your attention will manipulate you. wHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to your original plan, even if someone tries to convince you that stretching your budget will be worth your while. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be direct if you want to protect your position, reputation or status. Don’t be afraid to expose what someone has done if it will save you from being accused of something you didn’t do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dream big, but don’t go over budget. Don’t keep secrets that can jeopardize your relationship with someone you love. HHH
