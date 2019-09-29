Happy birthday for Sept. 30: Face facts, consider what’s best for you and make the necessary adjustments. Put everything in order and free up your time. Your numbers are 6, 13, 20, 28, 32, 38, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop procrastinating and initiate the changes you want to make. Question your current relationships and the equality and balance in your life. Romance is encouraged. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep moving forward. Incorporate changes that will keep you up to speed with everything taking place in your field or the latest technology. Listen to the voice of experience and rely on past mistakes when it’s time to confront a decision. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do. Don’t feel you have to appease others when doing your own thing will bring the highest return. Get along with your peers, but put your responsibilities first. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t get in someone’s way. You’ll gain more in quiet pursuit of your own personal goals. Let others do as they please, and enjoy whatever brings you the most satisfaction. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop procrastinating and start doing. Use your experience, drive and knowledge to persuade others to join your cause. Surround yourself with youthful, fresh minds eager to learn and to be a part of something exciting. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your heart and soul into being successful at whatever you decide to do. If change is required, make it happen and keep moving forward. Believe in yourself. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change someone makes will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Don’t fight the inevitable; embrace whatever comes your way and make the most with what you’ve got to work with. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Impulsive decisions should be avoided. Look for other alternatives before allowing anyone to coax you into participating in something questionable. Past experience should be your guide. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention. Someone will try to take advantage of your generosity and easygoing attitude. Don’t wait until your anger flares up; if you don’t want to do something, say no. Do what benefits you, not someone else. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You need a change. Take a different approach to your everyday routine, and you’ll find a way to drum up more interest in what you are doing. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A steady pace forward will help you reach your destination. Focus on being and doing your best. Look for a way to improve your current financial, legal or health situation. Don’t wait for someone else to decide your fate. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A last-minute change will encourage others to pitch in and help you reach your goal. Keep your plans simple and affordable. HHHHH
