Happy birthday for Nov. 12: It’s time to share your feelings, bring about change and do whatever it takes to live up to the expectations you set. Your numbers are 4, 9, 17, 25, 31, 38, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make new experiences your way of learning, picking up skills and expanding your awareness. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop wasting time worrying about what others do. Look at what you can accomplish and the best way to go about getting what you want. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The best way to make a point is through your actions. A joint venture will not live up to your expectations. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Engage in something that will open your eyes to new possibilities. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a schedule in place to get things done. Take physical action, and don’t stop until you finish what you start. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Join in and explore new possibilities, friendships and pursuits that will help you improve your skills and insight into future trends. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay focused on what makes you happy. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Someone with more experience will offer insight into an unprecedented lifestyle change. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time perfecting yourself. Concentrate on how you present who you are, how you look and what you have to offer. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s up to you to initiate change if that’s what you want. Don’t repeat mistakes. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Self-improvement will make a massive difference in your life. Forget what others are doing, and focus on what’s important to you. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t give in to temptation. You’ll make more progress if you focus on what you can do to make a difference.HHHH
