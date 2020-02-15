Happy birthday for Feb. 16: Invest in yourself. Seize every opportunity to step into the limelight and promote what you have to offer. Don’t sit back and wait when you should be pushing your way to the front. Your numbers are 9, 13, 18, 24, 31, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the helm. If you don’t agree with something and you have a solution, speak up. The money will come your way from an unusual or unexpected source. Don’t be tempted to spend flippantly. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop worrying about what can’t be changed, and focus on what is doable. Emotional matters will leave you feeling uncertain about your future. An essential step in a positive direction will get you back on track. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will get your way if you make a move. Choosing to take physical action over someone’s word will end up being beneficial. Don’t trust anyone with personal information. An offer will be more inviting than expected. Romance is featured. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Invest in your looks, give yourself a pep talk and venture out into the world. By getting involved in events or activities that promote change in a direction better suited to your needs, you will prosper. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen, dissect and discard what doesn’t apply to you. Don’t give in to emotional blackmail. Let your Leo charm take over. Pursue people who are looking for the same things you are. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Give your best. Follow through with your plans, and engage in socializing, networking and money ventures. A change someone close to you makes will cause concern. Don’t be too quick to judge. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your unique imagination to be a little daring. The people you surprise most will support what you want to do. Praise will be yours for doing things your way and not giving in to pressure. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t get involved in something foolish because you want to impress someone. You’ll look bad if you let upset take over when what you want to do is impress someone. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to handle matters properly, and it will help ward off interference. A snap decision or taking impulsive action will give someone you love the wrong impression. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will be in command if you step up and offer your services. An emotional matter will need precise dialogue to overcome a misunderstanding. Don’t waffle now. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something fun, exciting or enlightening. Romance is featured, and spending time with someone you think is special will enhance your relationship and improve your life. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will reveal a secret regarding a contract or money matter if you are too trusting. Ask questions, and you will find out where you stand. HHH
