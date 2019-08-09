Happy birthday for Aug. 10: Love is highlighted. Your numbers are 4, 18, 22, 29, 33, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing, and do what makes you happy. Romance is prominent. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think before you leap into something. Do what you do best,. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Host a get-together plans for someone you love. Love and romance are on the rise. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An old friend or relative will offer insight based on his or her actions. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to what makes you happy. Strive for equality instead of trying to buy love. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of chores, and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Be compassionate but stern. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people you enjoy being with. Refuse to let someone hold you back or bring you down. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider your resume, your qualifications and the changing job market. Consider picking up new skills. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action to satisfy your needs. Romance is highlighted. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your personal papers and tidy up loose ends. You cannot buy love. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A relationship will take a positive turn if you plan for the future together. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ask questions, size up what’s actually going on and make decisions based on intelligence. HH
