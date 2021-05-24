The summer weather we’ve experienced over the past several days will continue Monday across southcentral Kentucky into Tuesday. Scattered storm chances will take over Wednesday with the arrival of a cool front; rain chances hang around through the remainder of the week as that boundary wobbles back and forth over the region. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 64˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 65˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 67˚ / High 87˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 69˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 67˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms
