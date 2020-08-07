Happy birthday for Aug. 8: Learn from experience. Observe others, and make safe decisions regarding your health, finances and personal life. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 26, 34, 37, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let meddling get in the way of progress. Concentrate on what matters to you, and make a point to gather information that can help you make the necessary adjustments. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes behind closed doors. Once you have everything in place, you can show off what you’ve accomplished. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be able to chat your way in and out of any situation you face. Follow the rules and regulations. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep the peace, and let everyone around you do their own thing. If you try to control situations, you’ll end up arguing instead of getting things done. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can have fun without jeopardizing your health or financial well-being. Find an outlet that encourages fitness. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan your day. Preparation, organization and positive change will lead to more significant opportunities. Learn from the experience, and you’ll recognize who you can rely on. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Distance yourself from those putting demands on you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can’t take back what you say. Make sure you choose words that express precisely what you mean or how you feel. You may desire change, but before you jump from one thing to another, find out what’s entailed. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on home improvements. Plan the changes you want to make, set a budget and stick to it. An impulsive purchase will lead to unnecessary worry. Moderation, discipline and well-thought-out plans will lead to success. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Problems will surface if you can’t agree on an emotional matter. A lifestyle change isn’t likely to sit well with those you live with or near. Get approval before you start a project. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finances, partnerships and how you earn a living are featured. Consider your options and how you can mix work with pleasure and come out on top. Make decisions and adjustments based on your needs. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Update your surroundings, appearance or skills. Aim to please, but not at the expense of losing sight of your goals. Someone will ask for too much or try to coerce you into something you shouldn’t do. HHH
