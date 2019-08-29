Happy birthday for Aug. 30: Envision what you want to achieve this year, and set your plans in motion. Your numbers are 6, 14, 20, 28, 32, 45, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Before agreeing to something, find out what you’ll have to do and what you will get in return. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you crave change, go somewhere or try something you’ve never experienced. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a close look at what someone offers. You’ll be taken advantage of if you are too accommodating. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Now is the time to make your move. Be creative, and you’ll find solutions that will lead to precisely what you want to happen. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish taking care of your responsibilities before you move on to more pleasurable pursuits. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put everything in order, and take care of unfinished business. Pay attention to detail, and don’t be fooled by someone’s exaggerated opinion. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward. Consider what makes you happy. Take care of yourself. Put your emotional and physical health first. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some options will be better than others. Choose wisely, do your research and discover what will make you the happiest and proceed down that path. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home, and surround yourself with supportive and reliable people. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Buying or selling your home or possessions and making improvements that will give you a new lease on life are favored. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a change because it’s something you want to do, not because someone is forcing it on you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can accomplish more if you work alongside like-minded people to bring about positive change. HHH
