Happy birthday for Aug. 24: Face choices head-on to forge ahead. Your numbers are 5, 11, 17, 24, 26, 33, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Ask yourself if you will be working toward a goal you really want to achieve or if you will be going in a circle instead of moving forward. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get out and do something exciting or that will help lift your spirits or build your confidence. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let an emotional situation ruin your day. Truth matters. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will boost your morale. Do what brings positive change to your life and your community. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let others do as they please, and you’ll face far less interference doing what you want to do. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the safe route. Reject anyone using emotional manipulation to talk you into something you don’t want to do. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a journey that will help you decipher what’s real. Not everyone will have your best interest at heart. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your money, personal information and passwords in a safe location. Take a break. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful who you believe or trust with information that could affect your reputation or status. Overspending or indulgent or aggressive behavior will lead to trouble. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is heading your way. Control the actions instead of letting someone else take over or catch you off guard. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time at home and going over what will contribute the most to your environment and your comfort and happiness. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will try to manipulate you if you aren’t careful emotionally. A steady pace will bring about the change you want to happen. HH
