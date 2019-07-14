Happy birthday for July 15: Do your very best, and you’ll stand out this year. Your numbers are 2, 8, 14, 22, 27, 34, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think matters through before you take action. Listen to what others say and want, and you’ll know exactly how to respond. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep moving forward. Stop talking and start doing if you want to reach your goal. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your intelligence when dealing with people who are trying to part you from your hard-earned cash. Stuff doesn’t buy happiness. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to assess a situation before you react. It’s in your best interest to gather the facts. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Try not to disagree. If you have a different opinion, keep it to yourself. Taking in information will make you smarter and better equipped to have a debate when the time is right. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to assess what you have and what you can do. The possibilities are endless, and the results can be spectacular if you put your plans into motion in a practical fashion. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think through every move you make. Take action when you are satisfied that you have everything in place. Take good care of your health. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a close-up look at what’s actually happening. Go directly to the source and see for yourself how best you should deal with any situation that concerns you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by someone who brags or is notorious for dangling a carrot in front of your nose in hopes you’ll take the bait. A joint venture isn’t favored. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can bring about a change at home that will make life better. A relationship will take a turn that will ease your stress and bring you closer. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep secrets. If you share too much information about yourself or someone else, you will look bad. Don’t let a change of plans someone makes upset you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take part in an important event. Let your actions speak for you, and you will attract people who share your sentiments. Group endeavors will bring results, lead to new friendships and encourage you to socialize. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.