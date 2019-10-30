Happy birthday for Oct. 31: Let what you’ve done in the past be your guide to upcoming prospects. Don’t ignore what you’ve mastered already. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 29, 36, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are overdue for a change. Stop fretting; gather information and look with optimism toward a bright new future. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your plans in motion, and stick to the budget you set aside for the changes you want to make. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a closer look at your relationships, and consider how trustworthy they are. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Life is about responsibility as well as providing for your happiness. Consider what brings you the most joy. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Today is about completion, stamina, expanding your horizons and staying out of trouble. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle into what feels right. Too much of anything or anyone will make you anxious and confused. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit someone you haven’t seen for some time. Getting out and sharing information or observing how someone lives or deals with situations will be enlightening. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to someone you trust. Learn from your mistakes, and spend time putting together a plan that will help you initiate positive lifestyle changes. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to mellow out. If you let your emotions take over, you will end up doing or saying something you may regret. Believe in you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Strive for equality, and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Conversations will be misleading. You are best to handle situations personally. Joint ventures are not favored. Don’t try to fix the impossible. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to a budget. Someone who has a track record and an interest in what you are doing will offer a valid suggestion. Contracts and a change in the way you earn or handle your cash are favored. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.