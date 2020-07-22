Happy birthday for July 23: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go this year. It’s OK to do things differently, use your imagination and create something new and exciting. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what you want to achieve. Don’t waste time and energy on negative situations, arguments or people who are too demanding. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to mull over what’s happening around you. The changes others make will present an opportunity or a challenge, depending on how you handle the situation. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a step back, think matters through thoroughly and regroup. An emotional situation will be easy to handle if you are practical. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your inner voice, and you will know precisely how to handle a delicate matter. You may not fancy a change, but today you will benefit if you make a move. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your sights on what you want, but don’t go overboard trying to achieve the impossible. Do your research. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter come between you and common sense. An effective change can make your life better. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and go about your business. Focus more on personal growth, achievements and health, not what others are doing. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss your options with someone who has experience, and the information offered will help you make a decision that will influence your future and where and how you live. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get hung up on detail. Take a step back, consider what’s most important to you and do what you feel will bring the return or response you want. Don’t let anyone mess with your personal life or emotions. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what makes you feel comfortable. Altering your living space to fit your lifestyle will ease stress. An investment will pay off if your decision to invest was for practical reasons. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy. Self-improvements will keep you from laboring over emotional issues you cannot change. You can’t buy love or respect. Primping, pampering and spending quality time with someone you love are favored. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and try to work it into your daily routine. A little comfort, kindness or relaxation will go a long way. HHH
