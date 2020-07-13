Happy birthday for July 14: Live in the moment, experience life and embrace changes that can make your environment better. Your numbers are 7, 11, 16, 25, 31, 36, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll become out of sorts if you don’t like what you see. Before you say something you may regret, consider how best to handle a situation that can affect a meaningful relationship. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Follow through with your plan. Educate yourself regarding rules and regulations to avoid setbacks. If something goes wrong, speak up. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take action before someone takes over. How you handle others will determine how much you accomplish. Have a plan ready to initiate. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out through social media, and you’ll get a response. How you market what you have to offer will make a difference in the outcome. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t give in to someone who is pestering you to do something you don’t want to do. Honesty is the best policy. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop dreaming about change, and start implementing what you want to achieve. An intellectual approach to the way you live your life and who you associate with will help you build a stable future. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time taking care of your needs. Appreciate your skills and attributes, and look for new ways to market what you have to offer. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make the changes you’ve been contemplating. It’s time – put your plans in motion and make your dreams come true. Speak out on your behalf as well as for those who can’t. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take time out to rejuvenate. Do something physical that will help you build strength and improve your body, mind and soul. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop worrying about things or people you can’t change. Look inward. Value what and who you have in your life, and it will help you make positive adjustments at home. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ignore what’s happening outside your immediate home and family. Put the initiative on living safely, smartly and within the rules and regulations that are applicable. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Common sense, planning and avoiding arguments will pay off. Don’t let temptation drag you into situations that are risky financially, physically or emotionally. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.