Happy birthday for July 25: A chance to follow your heart and a dream will be yours if you are willing to work diligently toward your goal. Taking the time to expand your skills. Your numbers are 2, 6, 20, 27, 34, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will swell up if you let someone tamper with your heart. Listen carefully. Retreat until you understand the ramifications of a situation. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let a personal problem interfere with your responsibilities. An intellectual approach to the changes you want to make will help you remain under budget. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take an interest in what the youngsters or seniors are doing. The insight offered will help you make a decision. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think twice before you say something you’ll regret. Emotions will flare up, and tempers will be short when dealing with those close to you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change for the right reason, not because someone is pressuring you. Take the initiative, do things your way and maintain control. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Charm will help you deal with touchy situations or people who concern you. Look at every angle before you offer your opinion or make a decision. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more emphasis on taking better care of yourself and spending less time helping demanding and critical people. Don’t be fooled by someone making impossible promises. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to initiate change. Consider what will make your life easier, more peaceful and satisfying, and start putting together a plan. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Invest more time and effort into things that matter to you. Turn your home into a place that expresses who you are and the things you like to do. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will escalate if you don’t control your temper. Sometimes it’s best not to share your opinion or get involved in other people’s melodramas. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tally up what you owe and how best to get ahead financially. Cutting corners will help, but putting an innovative plan in place that will bring in extra cash will be more effective. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll develop a unique idea that will change your course of action. Call upon someone who has helped you in the past, and the input you receive will help you further your plan. HHH
