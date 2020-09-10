Happy birthday for Sept. 11: Searching for a new way to venture into the pastimes you enjoy will be tricky, but if you use your imagination this year, you will discover that nothing is impossible. Your numbers are 7, 13, 19, 25, 33, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to assess situations before you get involved. An emotional incident will require diplomatic action if you want to avoid repercussions. Don’t overreact or believe everything you hear. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health and well-being. Approach situations involving friends or relatives with compassion and understanding. Gather background information before you make suggestions. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will mislead you regarding the risk factor involved in a protest or social gathering without taking the necessary precautions. Put your health first. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be reticent regarding your thoughts, opinions and feelings. It’s better to say nothing than to send the wrong message. Sitting back and observing what others do and say will be important in helping you make the best decision. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t fold under pressure or take on someone else’s battles. Focus on making smart decisions that help you get ahead. A little charm will go a long way when dealing with romantic matters. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of plans will make it easier for you to finish what you start. Don’t be disappointed by someone’s inability to deliver; step up, take over and turn a negative into a positive. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take stock of what you have, consider what you need and prepare to donate what you no longer use. It will make you feel good if you declutter your life. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Settle into something you enjoy doing. Time spent developing something you want to pursue will be a good investment. Align yourself with people who stimulate artistic and personal growth. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Questions will arise over emotional matters. Look for the truth. Someone will offer a false impression or overview of a situation. Do your due diligence before making a decision. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your temper under control. Look at situations carefully, and you’ll find the best way to bring about positive change without overspending. Stick to the truth, and question anything that sounds suspicious. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, and work with what you have. Stick to what you know you can handle, and don’t take on someone else’s responsibilities. Uncertainty regarding a partnership will come down to cost. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll develop an innovative way to help. The changes you make will influence how you move forward professionally. The balance between home and work will be a deciding factor in the direction you choose. HHHHH
