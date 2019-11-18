Happy birthday for Nov. 19: Hit the reset button, and review what you’ve done. Consider what’s worth keeping. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 27, 37, 45, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explore your options, pick up information, boost your qualifications or change your image to suit a new adventure. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An unexpected turn of events will end up surprisingly well. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A heart-to-heart discussion will lead to new beginnings. Do things right the first time. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mind may be on socializing, but it should be on work, money and success. An exciting proposal will lead to a partnership that looks like a good fit. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be tempted to overspend or be too generous. You can’t buy love and expect to gain respect. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out of the house to avoid tension or temptation. Attend a function that will give insight into trends or possibilities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A decision you make won’t be accepted by everyone. Romance is in the stars and will improve your life. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A couple of adjustments to the way you live will help you feel more at home in your surroundings. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more thought into how you look, how you treat others and who you associate with. Traveling will be a learning experience. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of personal matters. Deal with authority figures, and put any issues that could interfere with your plans to rest. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t trust hearsay or take anything or anyone for granted. Go to the source, and find out the details firsthand. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let someone from your past interfere in your affairs. HHH
