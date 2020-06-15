Happy birthday for June 16: Step forward, not back. Clear the way to new beginnings. Use discipline and courage to help you achieve the life you want to live. Your numbers are 6, 17, 25, 29, 38, 40, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Slow down, and take a moment to look around and see what everyone is doing. The more you observe, the greater leverage you’ll have when it comes time for you to step into the spotlight. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Follow your instincts. Don’t hesitate because someone can’t make up his or her mind. How you feel should determine what you do next. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make personal improvements that lift your spirit and give you the courage to conquer your dreams. Stick to whatever plan or path you choose, and don’t stop until you are happy. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a way to help. Be part of the solution. Share your thoughts and opinions. Do whatever it takes to collaborate with people who share your plan. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of personal matters first. Address concerns regarding your appearance, health and relationships with others. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your plans to the test. Step up and share your thoughts with those who have the means to help you get what you want. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Question any relationship that is too demanding. Concentrate on what makes you happy and how you see yourself moving forward. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings, work on a plan that fits your budget and bring about the changes that will make you happy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plan to do something energetic. Keeping active will help you ward off pent-up feelings and a potential argument. Give yourself the time to think about what you want. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your heart and soul into turning your residence into a place that encourages you to explore new interests and expand your entertainment center. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a step back, look at what you are up against and consider how to make the best use of your time. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stifle unsavory situations before they have a chance to grow. An intelligent approach to whatever problem you face will make your life easier. HHH
