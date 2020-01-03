Happy birthday for Jan. 4: Assess the rules, and adjust whatever it is you want to pursue accordingly. Keeping within boundaries will allow you more time to hone what you want to accomplish. Your numbers are 9, 13, 18, 21, 27, 34, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take better care of you and the people you love. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and focus on what you can do to improve your relationships, surroundings and attitude. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you feel passionate about something or someone, speak up. It’s up to you to make things happen. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what you want, what you have and where you are heading. Work diligently behind the scenes to ensure that you don’t neglect an important detail that could set you back. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lend a helping hand, and you will get something unexpected in return. Exclusive partnerships look promising, and the possibilities should be discussed to ensure that you are on the same page. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to make a physical change. Consider what works for you, and if it doesn’t fit with someone’s plans, do your own thing. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in an event that offers information, ideas and options. What you learn will help you decide the way you want to live. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take more time for pampering and enjoying life, friends and family. Keep your opinions to yourself, and let others divulge secrets. Silence is golden, and knowledge is power. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let an opportunity pass by you. A change you make will summon someone who shows interest in what you are doing. Don’t feel you have to live a routine lifestyle. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Choose to get involved in activities that will require physical attributes. The bigger the challenge, the more exciting the adventure. Personal and emotional changes look promising. Embrace romance, a lifestyle change and a new beginning. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Open up about the way you feel and what you want to happen. A change will be in your best interest; however, you need to consider how it will affect others before you make a final decision. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Delve into the past, and put an end to anything that is standing between you and exciting prospects. Question your motives and the motives of others, and do your best to minimalize how you move forward emotionally and financially. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give back. Reach out to those who have helped you, and make a kind gesture to ensure they will do it again. Massaging meaningful relationships is in your best interest and will make a difference. HHH
