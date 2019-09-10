Happy birthday for Sept. 11: Use your imagination, ingenuity and willpower to get what you want. Dig in, and finish what you left undone. Your numbers are 5, 18, 23, 26, 31, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at every possibility before you make a decision regarding your future. Hard work will pay off, but complaining will not. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude will confuse some and excite others. Personal improvements and romance are heading your way. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take on only what’s possible, and stick to the truth. Someone will try to take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on what’s doable. Don’t waste time on ideas or offers that are riddled with problems. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Try not to let your emotions take over. Do your best to get along with everyone. Make sure to leave time to relax. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Approach change in a practical but aggressive manner to discover the best way to reach your destination. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid people and situations that are controlling or demanding. Stick to the people who share your interests and are fun to be with. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to older relatives and friends. The information you receive will help you make an adjustment that will improve your life. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get wrapped up in someone else’s business when you should make personal evaluations based on what you’ve been through and what you want moving forward. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set guidelines and goals. Consider your options and the results you want to achieve. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the big picture when considering a move. Don’t overreact or take on too much. Bide your time, and you will discover you have more options than you realize. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be aware of those who tend to exaggerate, and keep offers in perspective. Enjoy the company of others, but work alone when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities. HHH
