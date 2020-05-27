Happy birthday for May 28: A passionate approach to whatever you take on this year will draw interest and encouragement to finish what you start. Your numbers are 7, 13, 22, 28, 31, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t hesitate to make a change or share your thoughts with a close friend or lover. Set long-term goals that will give you something to look forward to achieving. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t jump into something for the wrong reason. If your emotions are behind your desire for change, take a step back and consider what you want. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reasonable personal improvements will lift your spirits. A chance to make a change may entice you, but consider your motive. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider your options and how you see yourself moving forward. Paving the way to a better future doesn’t always mean more money. HHH
LEO (July 23-August 22): A change someone wants you to make will tempt you, but consider what’s involved. Choose to bide your time. HHH
VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Avoid getting involved in someone’s problem. If you want to make a difference, consider the changes you can make to up your game. Learn something new. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take greater interest in your creative endeavors. Look for innovative ways to share what you have to offer with others. Technology will play an active role in the way you use your strengths to get ahead. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a step back, and observe how others respond. Avoid an emotional situation that could cost you if you say or do the wrong thing. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be open to suggestions, but don’t be gullible. Don’t expect everyone to be beneficial. Paying attention to the way you look and how you take care of your health and well-being will make a difference. Put your needs first. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change begins within. Consider what you want to achieve and the best way to turn what you already have into what you desire. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your place comfortable and geared toward being more productive. Don’t be fooled by someone’s lavish plan or persuasive tactics to separate you from your money. A straightforward layout and small expenditure will be sufficient. HHH
PISCES (February 19-March 20): Take on only what’s feasible. Honesty and integrity will be mandatory when dealing with others. Problems at home will arise if you can’t get along with someone who lives with or near you. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.